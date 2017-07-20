Jackson County Fair Rodeo is July 28-29

The Jackson County Fair Association will host the seventh annual Jackson County Fair Rodeo July 28-29 at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex just three miles south of Holton on U.S. Highway 75.

The annual event will kick off the week-long Jackson County Fair.

The rodeo will start with a boot scramble for the children ages three to 12. The boot scramble will have two age groups with cash prices awarded to the top two finishers in each group, it was reported.

The rodeo will also include traditional events, such as riding, roping, broncs and bulls, along with mutton busting and mini bullriding for children.

Brian Bausch, the 2010 World Champion Mounted Shooter, will provide entertainment both nights of the rodeo, it was reported.

