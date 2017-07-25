Jackson County Fair ready to kick into high gear
Saturday’s Jackson County Fair horse show was marked by a hot day — and in the coming days, the fair competition’s going to get even hotter.
The 92nd-annual Jackson County Fair begins in earnest next Monday, when the county’s 4-H kids and others who participate in open classes put their animals, crafts and collections on display. But there’s still much to look forward to in the meantime, fair officials noted.
On Friday and Saturday, the Kraft Rodeo returns to the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex south of Holton for two nights of riding and roping action. Gates open at 6 p.m. both evenings, and youth events will begin at 7:30 p.m., with entertainment by Brian Bausch and rodeo action to follow.
Admission for the seventh-annual rodeo is $8 for those 12 years of age and older, $6 for kids ages 5 to 11 and free for kids 4 and under. Blue Smoke BBQ concessions will be available, and there is a $5 cooler fee; no glass bottles are allowed.
For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.