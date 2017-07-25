Jackson County Fair ready to kick into high gear

Saturday’s Jackson County Fair horse show was marked by a hot day — and in the coming days, the fair competition’s going to get even hotter.

The 92nd-annual Jackson County Fair begins in earnest next Monday, when the county’s 4-H kids and others who participate in open classes put their animals, crafts and collections on display. But there’s still much to look for­ward to in the meantime, fair offi­cials noted.

On Friday and Saturday, the Kraft Rodeo returns to the North­east Kansas Heritage Complex south of Holton for two nights of riding and roping action. Gates open at 6 p.m. both evenings, and youth events will begin at 7:30 p.m., with entertainment by Brian Bausch and rodeo action to follow.

Admission for the seventh-annual rodeo is $8 for those 12 years of age and older, $6 for kids ages 5 to 11 and free for kids 4 and under. Blue Smoke BBQ concessions will be available, and there is a $5 cooler fee; no glass bottles are allowed.

