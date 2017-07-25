Home / News / Jackson County Fair ready to kick into high gear
Sixteen-year-old Sophia Mellenbruch of the Lucky Stars 4-H Club quickly guided her horse around one of the barrels in the barrel-racing event held as part of Saturday’s Jackson County 4-H Fair horse show. Mellenbruch finished the barrel race in 19.827 seconds, which was good enough for a second-place finish. More Jackson County Fair events are coming up this week and next. (Photo by Brian Sanders)Paden Askren, a member of the Soldier Boosters 4-H Club, reached over to pick up the flag in the horse show’s flag race. (Photo by Brian Sanders)Judd Nelson, a member of the Pleasant Valley Rustlers 4-H Club, and his horse kicked up some dust as they manuevered their way around the poles in the Jackson County Fair horse show pole racing contest, held Saturday at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

Jackson County Fair ready to kick into high gear

Tue, 07/25/2017 - 09:13 holtonadmin
By Brian Sanders

Saturday’s Jackson County Fair horse show was marked by a hot day — and in the coming days, the fair competition’s going to get even hotter.

The 92nd-annual Jackson County Fair begins in earnest next Monday, when the county’s 4-H kids and others who participate in open classes put their animals, crafts and collections on display. But there’s still much to look for­ward to in the meantime, fair offi­cials noted.

On Friday and Saturday, the Kraft Rodeo returns to the North­east Kansas Heritage Complex south of Holton for two nights of riding and roping action. Gates open at 6 p.m. both evenings, and youth events will begin at 7:30 p.m., with entertainment by Brian Bausch and rodeo action to follow.

Admission for the seventh-annual rodeo is $8 for those 12 years of age and older, $6 for kids ages 5 to 11 and free for kids 4 and under. Blue Smoke BBQ concessions will be available, and there is a $5 cooler fee; no glass bottles are allowed.

