Jackson County District Court caseload drops in 2016

The number of court cases filed in Jackson County District Court during 2016 shows an apparent continued decline in the court’s overall caseload, led by declines in the number of traffic tickets issued and limited action civil cases filed.

For the calendar year 2016, a total of 2,146 cases were filed, which was 265 less than the 2,411 cases filed in 2015 and more than 500 less than the 2,652 cases filed in 2014, according to annual court figures provided by District Court Clerk Colleen Reamer. The court is part of Kansas’ Second Judicial District.

Much of the decline from 2016 can be attributed to a significant re­duction in the number of traffic cases processed during the year, with 636 tickets processed in 2016 compared to 733 tickets in 2015 and 1,046 tickets in 2014. Of this year’s total, the court processed 413 regular traffic cases including such infractions as speed, registration and seat belt violations, down from 447 in 2015 and 668 in 2014.

Decreases in traffic cases from year to year were also seen in the number of DUI (driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs) and DWS (driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked) cases handled.

In 2015, the court handled a total of 111 DUI cases; in 2016, the total dropped to 72. The number of DWS cases also saw a significant decline, with last year’s total of 175 cases greater than the 2016 total of 151 cases.

The number of criminal court cases handled in 2016 — 493 in all — declined only slightly from 2015 total of 505 criminal cases but was more than the 2014 total of 488 cases.

The county’s criminal court has seen the number of misdemeanor cases declining in the past three years, while the number of felony cases processed has continued to increase. In 2014, the county han­dled 276 misdemeanors and 212 felonies; in 2015, there were 262 misdemeanors and 243 felonies; and in 2016, there were 232 mis­demeanors and 261 felonies.

On the civil side, the number of limited action civil court cases — mainly involving debt collections and rental property disputes — continued to decline after several years of being one of the largest court case categories.

Ten years ago, in 2006, a total of 804 limited action civil cases were filed in Jackson County. The 2015 total of 408 cut the 2006 total by nearly half, but the 2016 total of 311 cases marked a decline of nearly one-quarter from both the 2015 total and the 2014 total of 411 cases.

Regular civil court cases saw a modest decline from 93 cases filed in 2015 to 90 cases filed in 2016; a total of 88 civil cases were filed in 2014. And in small claims court filings, the total rose from 20 cases in 2014 to 23 cases in 2015 to 31 cases in 2016.

The number of domestic filings — 138 in all — see-sawed in 2016, down from the total of 154 in 2014 but up from the total of 134 in 2015. The 2016 total included 21 protection from abuse cases and eight protection from stalking cases, while the 2015 total included 24 protection from abuse cases and 21 protection from stalking cases.

The number of citations issued for fish and game violations re­mained somewhat steady over the past three years, it was reported. The 2014 total of 11 citations rose to 12 citations issued in 2015, but dropped back to 11 citations in 2016.

Other court totals for 2015 and comparisons with previous years included:

• Adoptions: 17 in 2016, 12 in 2015 and six in 2014.

• Marriage licenses: 82 in 2016, 69 in 2015 and 76 in 2014.

• Personal property tax: 23 in 2016, 29 in 2015 and 30 in 2014.

• Probate filings: 40 in 2016, 41 in 2015 and 47 in 2014.

• Statutory bonds: six in 2016, three in 2015 and one in 2014.

• State tax warrants: 62 in 2016, 52 in 2015 and 73 in 2014.

• Juvenile: 42 in 2016, 64 in 2015 and 75 in 2014.

• Child in need of care: 51 in 2016, 68 in 2015 and 62 in 2014.

The 2016 total also included 14 criminal extradition cases, 68 criminal inquisition cases, seven CSO “transfer in” cases, 13 care and treatment cases and four statu­tory liens.