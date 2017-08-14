Jackson County-area kids to return to school this week

School will be back in session this week at all Jackson County area schools — and as always, motorists are encouraged to use the utmost caution in school zones.

Royal Valley’s students will be the first in Jackson County to go back to school, with classes for the 2017-18 school year starting Wednesday. School hours are from 7:53 a.m. to 3:39 p.m. at Royal Valley Middle School, from 8:05 a.m. to 3:34 p.m. at Royal Valley Elementary School and from 8:13 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. at Royal Valley High School.

Holton’s first day of school for the 2017-18 calendar year will be Thursday for students through ninth grade and Friday for grades 10-12, it was reported. School hours are from 8:05 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. at all district schools.

Students at all Jackson Heights district schools will also return to class on Thursday. School hours in the district are from 8:20 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

And at Wetmore Attendance Center, students will return to class for the 2017-18 school year on Friday. Class times are from 8 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Law enforcement and crossing guards at area schools will join forces to keep vehicles moving, get children to and from school safely and remind motorists of the reduced speeds in school zones. Motorists in school zones are also reminded that texting behind the wheel is against the law.