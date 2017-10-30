Jackson among Kansas' debt-free counties: LaTurner

Jackson County is one of 31 Kansas county governments that is debt-free, according to a bonded indebtedness report recently released by Jake LaTurner, Kansas State Treasurer.

LaTurner presented the report to the county during his recent visit to the Jackson County Courthouse as part of his office’s unclaimed property tour.

The report, which is dated June 30, 2017, shows that Jackson County continues to remain debt-free since paying off all its indebtedness in November 2013.

At that time, the county finished paying off debt towards a heating and air conditioning system for the Courthouse that was purchased in 2004, as well as new windows that were installed in 2006.

The county spent $498,750 on the new heating and cooling systems, and $130,00 to replace the Courthouse’s original windows.

