Items still needed for Community Christmas Dinner

Although responses to requests for food donations and volunteer help for the annual Community Christmas Dinner have been encouraging, dinner organizer Freda Galer said some food items are still needed to make this year’s dinner a success.

“I only need two more people to cook and debone turkeys,” Galer said of preparations for the dinner, which is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday — Christmas Day — at the EUM Family Life Center. “And the only help I need is somebody to deliver meals and somebody to give rides.”

Pledges of volunteer help have been excellent so far, she said — in fact, so much so that some who have volunteered to help with Sunday’s dinner have been turned down.

“A lot of people don’t call until the last minute,” Galer said. “I’ve got all kinds of people calling in to help, and we hold onto their names in case somebody calls and cancels.”

Other food items needed for Sunday’s dinner include six gallons of sweet potatoes, three gallons of baked beans, 17 vegetable or fruit salads, nine Jell-O salads, 17 pies, eight cakes and nine dozen rolls.

She added that she is looking for enough food to feed “about 450 to 475” people. The most recent Community Thanksgiving Dinner saw a total of 375 dinners served, it was reported.

“I had a lot of stuff left over from Thanksgiving that we could freeze and use on Sunday,” she said. “Most of the response has been for the turkey cookers and a few pies.”

Galer continued to emphasize that the annual Community Christmas dinner, as it has always been in the past, is open to everyone — regardless of their age, income, residence or religious affiliation.

Galer also encouraged those who want a Christmas dinner delivered to them to call her at 364-4160 by 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. Galer may be reached at that same number for those who wish to make a food donation or pledge volunteer services for the Christmas dinner.

Monetary donations also are being accepted for the Christmas dinner; contact Francis DeVader at 364-2507 for more information. Donations may also be mailed to DeVader at 13805 Kansas Highway 16, Holton, KS 66436.