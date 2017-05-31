Ireland named HHS Alumnus of the Year

Many people remember the late Micheal Allen “Mike” Ireland, a member of Holton High School’s Class of 1967, as a prominent Jackson County attorney, as well as a district court judge.

But his passion was education, as those who knew him attested following Ireland’s announcement as the 2017 Holton High School Alumnus of the Year this past Saturday.

“His first love was teaching,” said his wife, Beverly. “His philosophy was ‘school is for the kids.’ He loved making it interesting for them.”

