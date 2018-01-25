Inmate population up at jail

The Jackson County Jail was a busy place this year for housing and transporting inmates.

The county jail has one of the highest inmate populations in northeast Kansas and has the second highest among the six surrounding counties after Shawnee County, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

In an annual report of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Morse said that in 2017, the inmate population at the jail averaged more than 96 inmates a day. Of those, 44 were local offenders and 51 were contract holds for other agencies.

