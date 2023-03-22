Ingels donation to benefit FFA, Humane Society

The generosity of a Jackson County farming couple is being felt by Future Farmers of America organizations at two Jackson County high schools and by the Heart of Jackson Humane Society — causes near and dear to the couple, according to the administrator of the couple’s estate.

It was recently announced that the FFA programs at Holton and Jackson Heights high schools and the humane society would each receive bequests of more than $330,000 each from the estate of the late Marvin and Melvena Ingels, third-generation farmers who owned land in the Netawaka and Whiting area.

Jim Schumann, administrator for the Ingels’ estate, said the couple saved up their hard-earned money over the years and, having no children of their own, started a family trust in August of 2011 to give back to organizations in the communities they loved.

“Marvin farmed all of his life,” Schumann said. “And Melvena was big into animals. She loved her cats and her dogs.”

Jackson Heights agriculture teacher and FFA adviser Paul Lierz, who said finding out about the Ingels’ donation was “quite a shock,” said the funds will be invested in a certificate of deposit, with interest from the CD to be utilized in the FFA program at JHHS.

“Obviously, we’re thinking about upgrades to our shop, and I’m kicking around the idea of having some kind of a memorial in honor of the Ingels family… We want to make something that has their name attached to it,” Lierz said. “For now, we’re just putting it into a CD, and we’ll use the interest for some projects and for field trips and national conventions.”

Holton High School FFA adviser Jason Larison said his program was aware of the donation but no immediate plans for the funds have been determined.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “March 15, 2023” under “E-Editions.”