Incumbents, new faces win school board races

Incumbents who sought school board positions in the Nov. 2 election were re-elected by voters and will be joined on the boards by several new faces.

A 17 percent turnout for the general election, which included races for school board and city council positions, was noted in Jackson County. A total of 1,585 registered voters, out of a possible 8,898, voted in the election. Of those who voted, 165 voted in advance at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office and 94 voted by mail.

Jackson County Clerk Kathy Mick said that the election “went smooth,” and she was satisfied with the day’s turnout.

“You never really know,” Mick said of the election turnout. “We were prepared for 30 percent just in case.”

At Royal Valley, incumbent Ann Kelly was re-elected to serve position six with 314 voters over challengers Michelle Decker (133 votes) and Bailey Parker (105). Adele Wahwassuck, who was appointed to the RV board last spring, was officially elected to the position one seat with 451 votes. Joe Mitchell will serve his first term on the board after receiving 441 votes for position four. No other candidates sought these positions.

Newcomer Kelli Lambrecht was elected to the position five seat on the RV board with 388 votes. A total of 144 write-in votes were cast for the position as well. Write-in votes were being tallied Wednesday morning at the Jackson County Courthouse and were unavailable at press time.

USD 336 Holton patrons elected Brittany Debarge to the position two seat with 521 votes. Debarge was appointed to the seat in July to fill an unexpired term. Ryan Phillips took the position four seat with 366 voters over Rochelle Falk (236 votes). Incumbent Mike Ford was re-elected to position five with 374 votes over challenger Terry Clark (226 votes). Terry Lierz won the position six seat on the Holton board with 357 votes over Casey Kathrens (237 votes).

Jackson Heights voters chose David Holliday for the position four seat on the school board. Holliday received 274 votes over Bobbie Jo Ray (36 votes). Matthew Browning won the position five seat on the Cobra board with 185 votes over Justin Moore (105 votes). Incumbent Doug Amon was re-elected to position six on the board with 227 votes over challenger Samantha Mellies (81 votes).

Current Holton City Commissioner Tim Morris was re-elected to his fourth three-year term on the commission with 194 votes over Sam Holliday (91 votes).

Darrel Chapman was elected the new mayor of Mayetta with 37 votes over incumbent Jonathan Wimer, who received 20 votes.

Incumbent Daniel Whiteman (35 votes) and Damien Rubanick (25 votes) were elected to the two open seats on the Mayetta City Council.

For Circleville City Council, incumbent Leroy Shupe (38 votes) and Samantha Carskaddon (20 votes) were elected to two of the three available positions. A total of 19 write-ins were received for the third position.

In Delia, Chance Stum (12 votes) was elected to the city council. A total of 34 write-ins were received for the other open council position, and 23 write-ins were cast for mayor.

Incumbents James Robbins (14 votes) and Vickie Wold (18 votes) were re-elected to the Denison City Council. A total of 14 write-ins were received for the third open seat on the council.

In Hoyt, incumbent Lana Dillner (63 votes) was re-elected to the city council. A total of 56 write-in votes were received for the second open position and 64 write-in voters were cast for mayor.

Incumbent Jon Banaka (23 votes) was re-elected as mayor of Netawaka. Current council members Doug Amon (24 votes), Della Wrightsman (21 votes) and Daryl Wilson (24 votes) were re-elected to the council.

A total of 21 write-in votes were cast for the two other open seats on the council.

In Soldier, Thomas Cott received six votes for mayor, but 14 write-in votes were also received. Ashley Cott (13 votes) and David Denny (12 votes) were elected to the council and 17 write-in votes were cast for the third open council seat.

Incumbents Eric Peterson (34 votes) and Robin McConnell (19 votes) were re-elected to the Whiting City Council. A total of 129 write-in votes were received for the remaining three open seats on the council and 39 write-in votes were cast for mayor.

Incumbents Bruce Yonke (930 votes) and Carolyn Kennedy (1,108 votes) were re-elected to the Meadowlark Extension District Board.

The Jackson County Commission will canvass the results of the election at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8 in the commission meeting room on the first floor of the Jackson County Courthouse.