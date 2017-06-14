Increase in base pay approved at Heights

Teachers in the Jackson Heights school district will receive a base salary increase of $125 for the 2017-18 school year, according to a teacher salary contract approved on Monday by the USD 335 Board of Education.

With the negotiated agreement — which Superintendent and Elementary Principal Adrianne Walsh said “could always be better” — the base salary for teachers will increase from $33,875 in the 2016-17 school year to $34,000 in the upcoming school year, along with $600 “steps” incorporated into the salary schedule according to each teacher’s level of continuing education and years of service.

Supplemental contract increases for coaching and other advisory positions, with each supplemental contract salary based on a percentage of the base salary, were also approved with the salary contract for 2017-18. Overall, the district is looking at a total base salary increase of $4,125 for its 33 teachers.

