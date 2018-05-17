Heather Hundley will serve as the principal of Royal Valley Middle School next school year after the USD 337 Board of Education approved the contract during a special meeting Sunday.

Prior to the RV graduation ceremony, members of the board of education held a special meeting to approve several personnel changes.

One of those changes included hiring Hundley to serve as RVMS principal next year following the resignation of current principal John Linn. Linn has served as principal at RVMS since the 2013-14 school year.

Hundley is currently the curriculum director and assistant principal at Holton Elementary School.

