Hoyt man killed in Friday accident in Shawnee County

Brent T. Warner, 47, of Hoyt died as the result of a rollover crash Friday night in northern Shawnee County, it was reported.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office identified Warner as the driver of a pickup that crashed in the 3500 block of N.W. 86th St., just east of U.S. Highway 75 at 8:20 that evening.

Law enforcement reported that Warner was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram eastbound on the road when the passenger’s side tires dropped off the road to the south.

Warner overcorrected, and the truck skidded across the road and into the north ditch. The vehicle then flipped over back onto the road.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Warner was ejected from the Dodge Ram and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.