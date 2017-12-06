Hoyt man dies in Sunday tractor accident

A rural Hoyt man was killed Sunday afternoon when the tractor he was driving at his home rolled over, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said.

According to Morse, Ethan A. Everts, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which oc­curred shortly after 5 p.m. that day at Everts’ home about a mile south of Hoyt.

Sheriff’s officers received a 911 call at about 5:10 p.m. Sunday re­porting that a man was injured when the tractor reportedly rolled over. Morse said at the time of the accident, Everts was pulling out tree stumps with a small Ford tractor.

Fire departments from Hoyt and Mayetta and Jackson County EMS personnel also responded to the scene.

Everts and his wife, Christina, had lived in the Hoyt area for several years and have three children, it was reported. Funeral arrangements are pending with Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hoyt.