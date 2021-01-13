Hoyt City Council approves mask mandate

The Hoyt City Council has approved a citywide mask mandate that includes a $50 fine for those who violate the order, it has been reported.

The ordinance takes effect today (Wednesday) and will remain in effect until it’s repealed by the city council, it was reported. The Hoyt City Council took the action at its Jan. 5 meeting.

The mask mandate requires individuals to wear masks or other face coverings in any indoor public space, including businesses.

It also requires business owners and organizations to require employees, customers, visitors and members of the public to wear face masks in certain circumstances.

The ordinance states that the number of COVID-19 cases has increased and is “a danger to the safety of residents and visitors” and “presents a serious threat to reopening and reviving the city’s economy.”

A summary of the ordinance is printed on page 1A of the Jan. 13 edition of The Holton Recorder. The full city ordinance, which can be found online at www.hoytks.net, outlines the specific situations when a mask is required in city limits.

A list of individuals who are exempt from wearing a mask is also included in the full ordinance online.

Violation of the ordinance is “deemed an infraction” and includes a $50 fine plus court costs, it was reported.

The mask mandate for the city was in response to the countywide mask mandate, which was not renewed during the Dec. 28 Jackson County Commission meeting and has since expired.

Hoyt is the only city in Jackson County that has passed a citywide mask mandate.

For more information, contact Hoyt City Hall at 785-986-6385.