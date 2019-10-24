Howes receives legacy scholarship

Emma Howes, a 2019 graduate of Holton High School, is among 170 Kansas State University students receiving scholarships as student “legacies” who have been recognized with the KSU Alumni Association’s Legacy Scholarship, it was reported.

The $1,000 scholarships were awarded to 170 students who are children and grandchildren of K-State alumni for the 2019-20 academic year. K-State students receiving the scholarships are incoming freshmen as well as current and transfer students.

The recipients include both in-state and out-of-state students. Applicants are considered if at least one parent or grandparent is a K-State alumnus, with preference given to members of the Alumni Association.

“Alumni across Kansas and the nation have encouraged the university and Association to address tuition issues of legacy students, and this program greatly assists us in those efforts,” said Amy Button Renz, president and CEO of the Alumni Association. “The Association’s board of directors is committed to helping prospective students attend K-State.”

The scholarships are made possible through funds generated by the K-State License Plate program, administered by the Alumni Association for the university.

The state-issued license plates with the purple Powercat logo can be found on the back of more than 10,000 vehicles in Kansas. The program, administered locally in all 105 county treasurer offices, began in 1997, and the tax-deductible royalties paid on K-State License Plates have raised more than $4.5 million for student recognition and scholarships.