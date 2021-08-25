Hometown Health Care offering home health services here

In the past three years, four home health agencies in northeastern Kansas have closed their doors, depriving those who benefit from the services those agencies provided.

That’s according to Jon Reed, chief operating officer of Fredonia-based Hometown Health Care, which has opened a new office on Holton’s Town Square to provide home health services to area residents who wish to remain in their homes and live independently.

“We had been asked to come into this area by several different health care providers over the last several years because of this,” Reed said. “What we’re going to provide is a choice for patients.”

Hometown Health Care has been providing home health services to residents of eastern Kansas communities since January 2007, Reed said. The company’s new office in Holton, located on the southwest corner of the Square and open since Aug. 1, is its seventh outpost.

“Home health has always been the backbone of the company,” Reed said. “We provide skilled nursing, therapy services and home health aides in people’s homes.”

Hometown Health Care offers assistance and healthcare services for anyone of any age, whether children leaving the hospital for the first time or seniors who desire to stay home and take advantage of home health care services.

Services provided by Hometown Health Care include skilled nursing (RN and LPN), certified home health aides, patient care assistants, pediatric services, speech therapy, respiratory therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy and hospice care.

The company got its start when Reed’s sister, Fredonia registered nurse Debbie Shinkle, sought to provide in-home services for family and friends in her community.

