Homestead proposes seven duplexes here

Homestead Affordable Housing of Holton has announced plans to build seven new duplexes near its recently-completed Prairie View Senior Residences housing complex at the southern edge of Holton, it was reported.

An informational meeting on the duplexes, which will provide 14 new housing units for senior citizens near the intersection of First Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, has been planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29 at the Homestead office, located at 603 Pennsylvania Ave. in Holton. The public is welcome to attend.

A spokesperson for Homestead said the informational meeting is being used to determine the amount of interest in the duplexes, which in turn will likely determine if and when construction on the duplexes will begin.

Homestead president and CEO Tom Bishop said the duplexes, when built, will be “maintenance-free and available for purchase” when completed.

“Homestead has received interest in serving those not eligible for the adjacent Prairie View Senior Residences, and this is an attempt to respond to that interest and need,” Bishop said.

