Holton's population up slightly

According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, the city of Holton gained 22 residents between July 1, 2015, and July 1, 2016, but only two of Jackson County’s incorporated cities — Netawaka and Soldier — either gained residents or held steady from the official 2010 census.

The Census Bureau recently released its projected population estimates for 2016 in U.S. cities after releasing county population estimates earlier this year. Those earlier estimates showed Jackson County - estimated population 13,291, as of July 1, 2016 - continuing to decline in population over a two-year period after experiencing a perceived population boost in 2014.

