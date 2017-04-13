Holton's mill levy, debt below state average

According to the latest Kansas Tax Rate and Fiscal Data Book, the City of Holton’s mill levy is slightly below the state average for second-class cities in Kansas and well below the average for total municipal debt in such cities.

Holton City Clerk Teresa Riley recently gave members of the Holton City Commission a report on municipal property tax levies and total indebtedness, both in terms of cities with a population comparable to Holton and in terms of all 98 second-class cities in the state. Kansas law defines a “second-class city” as a city with a population between 2,000 and 15,000.

The report also encompassed 18 cities with estimated populations ranging from 4,173 (Clay Center) to 2,615 (Burlington), as of June 30, 2016; Holton’s population is estimated at 3,263. Other cities in the report compiled by Riley included Beloit, Columbus, Frontenac, Garnett, Girard, Hesston, Hiawatha, Hillsboro, Kingman, Lindsborg, Lyons, Marysville, Norton, Osage City and Scott City.

