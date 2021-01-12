Holton to welcome Christmas season with variety of Saturday activities

Holton’s getting into the Christmas spirit this Saturday, Dec. 4, with several holiday-themed activities, including two longtime Holton traditions, the Christmas Homes Tour and the 21st Christmas Parade of Lights.

Longtime Holton residents and Holton High School alumni Phil and Beth McManigal will serve as grand marshals for this year’s Parade of Lights, which will begin at 5:30 p.m.

It won’t be the first time that Beth McManigal has served as a parade grand marshal, as she and Cathy Haug were named grand marshals of the 2007 Jackson County Fair parade in honor of their 18 years of organizing that parade. Beth has also worked for Oldham’s Farm Sausage (now Johnsonville) and the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, in addition to volunteering for many Chamber activities and fund-raisers and serving on the Jackson County election board over the years.

Phil McManigal has served the area in law enforcement for more than 30 years, including from 1988 to 1997 as Jackson County Sheriff. He also worked for the Kansas Attorney General’s office and later returned to the sheriff’s office as a detective.

Here’s the schedule of activities for this Saturday:

• 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Homes Tour, featuring stops at the Josh and Misty Brown family home, 19997 Q Rd. south of Holton; Trisha McAlexander’s home, 11836 Kansas Highway 16 west of Holton; and the Gary and Patty Sorensen family home, 12868 Oak Ridge Dr. in Holton.

Tickets to take the tour are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the tour and can be purchased at all area main bank locations and the Chamber office in Holton, located at 104 W. Fifth St. on the north side of Holton’s Town Square.

Day of tour tickets can be purchased at Heart To Home on the south side of the Holton Square. A hospitality room will also be set up that day at The Courtyard, located at 426 Pennsylvania Ave. on the east side of the Square. For more information, call the Chamber office at (785) 364-3963.

• A Wreath Auction featuring Christmas wreaths donated by local citizens and businesses, with proceeds to benefit the Chamber’s Jackson County Community Foundation’s Chamber fund. Chamber director Ashlee York said those funds will be used by the Chamber to purchase fireworks for the annual July Jubilee celebration.

Wreaths may be viewed and bid upon at the Chamber’s Facebook page until 4 p.m. Saturday, when they will be placed on display at The Courtyard for a silent auction. Winning bids will be announced following the Christmas Parade of Lights, York said.

• Hot Chocolate Bar, sponsored by the Lucky Stars 4-H club on the south side of the Courthouse lawn during the evening.

• 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Families of Studio 1 Dance Center’s competition dancers will host a free-will chili supper at The Courtyard. The Jackson County Flutes will also play at The Courtyard after the parade.

• 5 p.m.: Studio 1 Dance Center and Holton Lady Paws Showcase on the east side of the Courthouse.

• 5:30 p.m.: The Christmas Parade of Lights, now in its 21st year, will make its way around the Square. Line-up for the lighted parade will start at 5 p.m. on New York Avenue north of the downtown Casey’s store.

All police, sheriff, fire and safety departments are invited to participate, along with all area clubs, service organizations, church groups, businesses and families. School floats are also encouraged and welcome.

Prizes will be awarded for the best floats in the parade, including $50 in Chamber Bucks from The Farmers State Bank for the best religious float; $50 in Recorder Bucks from The Holton Recorder for the best business float; and a $50 gift certificate from GNBank for the best club or organizational float.

For more information on the parade, call David Powls at The Recorder office, (785) 364-3141, or email holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net

• Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Santa’s Workshop on the south side of the Courthouse lawn after the parade. Santa’s Workshop will also be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Thursday until Christmas.

• Live music with Chris Heineken and his band will be featured at the Courthouse circle drive following the parade, weather permitting.

• Several businesses around the Square will also be open for Christmas shoppers after the parade.