Holton water lines in pretty good shape, McKee says

Recently, the city of Emporia experienced a water line break on a massive scale that had the Kansas Department of Health and Environment putting the city and its surrounding area under a boil water advisory for more than a week.

Not long after that, a water line running along Second Street in Holton broke, causing water to come up through the street. The break did not prompt a boil water advisory for the city, but it has raised the question of whether what happened in Emporia could also happen in Holton.

Probably not, says Holton City Manager Kerwin McKee.

“That was a totally different situation, a perfect storm in their world,” McKee said of the Thursday, July 20 water line break in Emporia that left the area around the city without water for some time, shutting down several businesses as well as Emporia State University.

