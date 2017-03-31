Holton teacher, family earn spot on Dave Ramsey show

Holton middle and high school vocal music teacher Randall Bond and his family spent part of their spring break screaming — not a “scream” of terror, but one that marked the exhilarating conclusion to a particularly tough journey for the family.

It was a “scream” that was heard across the country on Thursday af­ternoon, as listeners of the syndi­cated Dave Ramsey radio program could hear Bond, his wife Courtney and their children, Katelyn and Jackson, scream, “We’re debt free!”

The Bond family’s trip to Nash­ville, Tenn. last week to share their success story with Ramsey and the world served as the culmination of a three-year plan to pay off more than $82,000 in debt. That they were able to do it in such a short time, they said, proves that it can be done.

“It’s not like we did nothing with our lives for three and a half years, although the kids will tell you that we did nothing,” Randall joked. “We just found new ways to do things.”

