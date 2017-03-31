Home / News / Holton teacher, family earn spot on Dave Ramsey show
Holton middle and high school vocal music teacher Randall Bond (right) and his family, including wife Courtney (left), son Jackson (second from left) and daughter Katelyn (second from right), appeared on Dave Ramsey’s nationally-syndicated radio show last week to celebrate the elimination of $82,000 in debt over a 38 month period using suggestions and tactics outlined by Ramsey in his “Financial Peace University” course. (Submitted photo)

Holton teacher, family earn spot on Dave Ramsey show

Fri, 03/31/2017 - 09:13 holtonadmin
By Brian Sanders

 

Holton middle and high school vocal music teacher Randall Bond and his family spent part of their spring break screaming — not a “scream” of terror, but one that marked the exhilarating conclusion to a particularly tough journey for the family.

It was a “scream” that was heard across the country on Thursday af­ternoon, as listeners of the syndi­cated Dave Ramsey radio program could hear Bond, his wife Courtney and their children, Katelyn and Jackson, scream, “We’re debt free!”

The Bond family’s trip to Nash­ville, Tenn. last week to share their success story with Ramsey and the world served as the culmination of a three-year plan to pay off more than $82,000 in debt. That they were able to do it in such a short time, they said, proves that it can be done.

“It’s not like we did nothing with our lives for three and a half years, although the kids will tell you that we did nothing,” Randall joked. “We just found new ways to do things.”

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media