Holton students do well on state assessments

Initial state assessment results announced recently for Kansas K-12 public schools indicate that many students in Holton USD 336 are scoring above the state average for their grade levels.

Joe Kelly, assistant superintendent and curriculum director, reported to the school board here Monday evening about the state assessment test results.

Kelly has announced that he will be leaving to take a similar education postion with the De Soto school district.

Kelly said initial state assessment test results indicate an average of 47.3 percent of Holton students scored in the above grade level categories (3 and 4) for math as compared to the state average of 34.83 percent.

