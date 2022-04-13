Holton Street program OK'd

Rather than devote an entire sum­mer to restoring a full block of one of Holton’s brick streets, the city’s street department is going to focus on repairing deteriorated sections of concrete curb when it’s not dealing with the “bump” issue on Banner Road, Holton Street Superin­tendent Greg Tanking told the Holton City Commission on Mon­day.

During the commission’s regular meeting, Tanking presented commis­sioners with his department’s annual street program, noting plans to deal with smaller sections of curb rather than an entire block of brick street restoration this year and telling com­missioners, “I think we can do a little more good in a lot more spots than just locating ourselves and all of our abilities in one spot.”

Tanking also addressed the plan for milling and overlay work on Ban­ner Road, as well as the impacts that higher material and fuel costs could have on his program for this year. Commissioners approved the street program on a 4-0 vote, as Commis­sioner Tim Morris was absent from the meeting.

Last year, Tanking and his sum­mer employees performed brick restoration work on the 800 block of Iowa Avenue, completing brick work on Iowa between Fourth Street and Holton Middle School — a restora­tion project that “took longer than we expected” and caused his department to miss out on some chip-and-seal work, he said.

This summer, however, Tanking said he wanted to focus on sections of the city’s brick streets where the brick section was not “horrible” but the concrete curbs have deteriorated and are breaking up, whether the de­terioration was due to weather, age or “trash trucks” that, at times, drive up and over curbs.

“The streets aren’t horrible,” he told commissioners. “We can come in, dig up the bricks a couple of feet in front of the curb, replace the curb, pour a little bit of (concrete) brick base back, replace those bricks and move on. Maybe we could target more areas… it depends on how our budget looks like it’s holding up at that point.”

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.