Holton Sitzler fund to help 15 families

Every year during the Christmas season, members of the Holton City Commission are asked to provide the city manager with information on city residents who could benefit from disbursements out of the Sitzler Fund, created more than a century ago to help families in need during the holidays.

On Monday, Holton City Clerk Teresa Riley told those present at that evening’s regular commission meeting that the amount of this year’s Sitzler Fund disbursement, at little more than $1,000, represented a decline in the amount of funds disbursed from year to year in recent years.

However, commissioners said they were hopeful that interest rates on certificates of deposit would soon rise — a statement reflecting the Dec. 14 announcement by the Federal Reserve that it was raising its benchmark interest rate from 0.5 percent to 0.75 percent.

The fund, which is managed by the City of Holton and overseen by Holton City Attorney Dennis White, was established by the estate of Holton resident Louise Sitzler in 1912 to provide financial assistance to those less fortunate during the Christmas season.

Sitzler Fund disbursements come from interest generated by the fund through its checking and money market accounts and certificates of deposit at Holton banks. Commissioners are asked to nominate families who would benefit from the disbursements, and disbursed funds are used to help pay those families’ utility bills.

In the past, fund disbursements have also gone toward community events such as the Community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, as well as helping out local charities such as the New Hope Food Pantry. Riley said Tuesday that would continue with this year’s disbursement.

Riley also noted that last year, 15 families in Holton benefited from Sitzler Fund disbursements, and she said the city would attempt to help a similar number of families this year.

However, the amount of the annual disbursement has been decreasing in recent years, according to Riley. In 2012, more than $3,000 was disbursed from the fund; in 2013, the disbursement totaled $2,496.47; in 2014, $1,839.48; in 2015, $1,419.54; and this year, $1,027.65.

Meanwhile, the balance of the Sitzler Fund itself grew slightly in the past 12 months, according to a report from White that showed that the fund’s various accounts totaled $134,898.45 on Dec. 2, 2015. As of this past Dec. 15, the total was $137,176.66. Donations have been accepted into the fund from time to time, it was reported.

In other business during Monday’s meeting, commissioners learned that the city’s old street sweeper had been sold to a private individual after the sweeper — a 1996 model sweeper that had been in the city’s employ since 2001 — had been replaced by a newer model earlier this year. The old sweeper, they noted, had racked up more than $38,000 in repairs over time.

“I’m hoping for the best for whoever bought it,” Commissioner Tim Morris said of the old sweeper’s buyer, reportedly Larry Grimsley of Americus, who paid $3,600 for the sweeper.

In May, commissioners approved a $189,900 bid from Sellers Equipment of Topeka for purchase of a new Global M3 street sweeper. The purchase, commissioners noted at the time, came after discussion of what to do with sizable balances in the city’s capital improvement and equipment reserve funds, which Morris attributed to the commission’s spending practices in recent years.

“We’ve got to continue to reduce our debt by doing what we’ve been doing, and also having some luck,” he said. “This has been the first year we really had where we took money and spent it where we wanted to spend it, but we have to continue to remember the difference between what we want to do and what we have to do.”

Mayor Robert Dieckmann also commended the work of Holton’s street department in cleaning up the city’s streets after a winter storm moved through the area on Saturday and left two inches of snow in its wake.

“It wasn’t the best time to be working, and it wasn’t the best snow to get rid of,” Dieckmann said of snow-clearing work by Street Superintendent Greg Tanking and his crew.

Holton City Manager Kerwin McKee also relayed concerns from Tanking that the sand/salt mix used to treat snow and ice on the city’s streets was not very effective in subzero temperatures.

“But once the temperature gets up a little bit, it really starts working,” McKee added.