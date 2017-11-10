Holton seeking bids for HES projects

The Holton school board is planning to seek bids for several different projects related to the new elementary school, following the announcement that remaining school bond issue funds for the new school totaled approximately $489,614.80

“Because former superintendent Dennis Stones did such a good job overseeing the new school project, it turned out that there is $478,000 left in the construction account,’’ said current superintendent Bob Davies this morning. “It’s because of Dennis’ diligence that this is the case. The projects we plan to bid now are projects that he would have liked to have completed originally but scaled back just in case of cost overruns elsewhere.’’

Davies said it was great news that there were funds left over from the construction. This is the second year that the new school has been in use.

“The school is still new and there still may be some unforeseen needs for additional funds,’’ Davies said.

