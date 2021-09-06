Holton, Royal Valley to offer free summer lunch programs

The Holton and Royal Valley school districts are offering free meal programs this summer to area children, it has been announced.

Holton USD 336 is providing a U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program to any child 18 years and younger this summer at the Holton Elementary School and the Denison Community Center through August. A meal will not be served on July 5.

“Our food service team plans to continue this program all summer long, as long as we are serving the needs of our community and we have enough participation to keep our staff busy and financially afloat,” said Superintendent Bob Davies.

The USDA program provides an opportunity to continue a child’s physical and social development while providing nutritious meals during vacation periods from school, it was reported.

Lunch is available for curbside pick-up at the Holton Elementary School each weekday from noon to 1 p.m. and at the Denison Community Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The program began last Wednesday, May 26.

A breakfast and lunch will be available daily during the pick-up times, it was reported, and multiple meals will be provided on Fridays to “provide adequate food for the weekend,” it was reported.

Students enrolled in Holton summer school activities will be served lunch on site, it was reported.

The program is available to all children 18 years and younger from all school districts. Children must be present to receive a meal.

Royal Valley is also offering a “grab and go” summer meal program this summer. The program started yesterday (Tuesday) and will continue through July 1, it was reported.

The program is free and is available to children ages one through 18. The meals are being distributed between 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at Royal Valley High School in Hoyt.

Each “grab and go” meal includes a lunch and a breakfast. Students participating in summer school camps will have the option of eating the meal on site or taking it to go, it was reported.

Interested families are asked to sign up by contacting Jessica Bryan, RV food service director, at bryanj@rv337.org

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select the June 2, 2021 edition under “E-Editions.”