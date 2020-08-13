Home / News / Holton retirees honored

Holton retirees honored

Thu, 08/13/2020 - 10:01 holtonadmin

Holton school district personnel who retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year were honored with a retirement reception this past Friday at Holton Elementary School. Shown from left to right are Diann Strader, elementary teacher; Margie Grace, elemen- tary counselor; Karen Ford, high school English teacher; Carolyn Bartlett, school nurse; and Susan Rhule, high school counselor. Retired bus driver Dave Kuglin also was honored but was not present at Friday’s reception.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media