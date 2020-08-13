Holton retirees honored

Holton school district personnel who retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year were honored with a retirement reception this past Friday at Holton Elementary School. Shown from left to right are Diann Strader, elementary teacher; Margie Grace, elemen- tary counselor; Karen Ford, high school English teacher; Carolyn Bartlett, school nurse; and Susan Rhule, high school counselor. Retired bus driver Dave Kuglin also was honored but was not present at Friday’s reception.