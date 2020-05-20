Holton Recorder headlines from 1970

New businesses, special elections and notable anniversaries dominated The Holton Recorder headlines in 1970. Some of the top stories reported 50 years ago included:

* W. Bill Mercer was named the president of the Holton Chamber of Commerce.

* For the first time in several years, Jackson County reported more births than deaths in 1969. There were 110 births that year compared to 106 deaths.

* The Thrift-Tee Food Store opened on the south side of Holton Square in the building previously occupied by the A & P Store.

* The Holton school board agreed to move the Holton district office near the Square to the 200 block of West Fourth Street. The offices were previously housed in the high school building. Rent for the new building was expected to be $125 a month.

Later that year, the Holton school board approved a new salary schedule for teachers for the 1970-71 school year that included a base pay of $6,000 for new teachers.

* Edward Zweifel, a sixth-grade student at Mayetta, won the Jackson County Spelling Bee by correctly spelling the word “rococo.”

* The Holton City Commission approved a zoning variance for Clark Chevrolet to allow the dealership to construct a used car lot directly west across the street from its current building.

* The Mary L. Bair Post No. 44 American Legion observed its 50th anniversary. A banquet was held and 60 members of the legion attended. Music for the occasion was provided by a boys quartet from HHS accompanied by director Bob Brown.

* HHS dedicated its new asphalt track that spring with a quadrangular meet with Wamego, Sabetha and Tonganoxie.

* Work was completed to modernize the Holton post office, including a new parcel post window and lobby, according to Postmaster Donald Sands.

* At least four bridges reportedly washed out in the county due to heavy rains and spring flooding in May.

* Construction of the Southern Heights Housing Project, which included 60 units and a community building, was completed and an open house was held to mark the occasion.

* Artist Robert Sudlow received the Holton High School Distinguished Alumni Award. Sudlow served as a faculty member in the drawing and painting department at The University of Kansas School of Fine Arts. Four year later, Sudlow was named the first Kansas Governor’s Artist.

* Members of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Holton noted the church’s 100th year with a banquet and special mass in June. Gov. Robert Docking was on hand to help unveil a new historical marker that was placed on the church lawn.

* The Holton City Commission approved a new stop light at the intersection at Fourth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in town. Later that year, the commission approved a new flashing light sign on U.S. Highway 75 at the crossing for Colorado Elementary School.

* Royal Valley USD 337 voters approved a $730,000 bond issue in July to build a new high school in Hoyt, a new grade school in Mayetta and to remodel an existing building in Mayetta for new classrooms for seventh and eighth-grade students.

* Aristo Foods opened a new $1.5 million meat packing plant in Holton on August that employed 69 people.

* A new sign was installed at Trails Café along U.S. 75.

* The Holton American Legion baseball team won the Northeast League tournament that summer.

* A $65,000 bond issue was approved for the construction of a new National Guard Armory building in Holton.

* Will T. Beck, the former editor of The Holton Recorder was inducted into the Kansas Newspaper Hall of Fame at the William Allen White School of Journalism.

* During the fall election, Gov. Robert Docking won his third term as governor, and Jackson County voters failed to pass a liquor-by-the-drink question on the ballot.