Holton post office participating in solar eclipse

Wed, 08/09/2017 - 16:44 holtonadmin
By David Powls

 

The Holton Post Office will participate in the total solar eclipse event on Monday, Aug. 21 by offering for sale special commemorative stamps at the Banner Creek Science Center from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. that day, reports Postmaster Jennifer Ingels.

The post office will also have for sale that day at the science center a commemorative framed plaque for $39.95.

Also, that day at the science center, the post office will, for free, provide a special stamp cancelation design to be placed on stamped envelopes and other commemorative items such as posters, shirts, etc., Ingels said.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

