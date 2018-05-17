Holton OKs video security upgrades

Some ongoing facility issues in USD 336 had the full attention of the Holton school board here Monday evening.

The board approved a motion to purchase and install 92 new video security cameras as part of a new digital watchdog surveillance system.

A total of 35 of the new video security cameras will be installed at the new Holton Elementary School and will be paid for with leftover school bond funds, it was reported.

A total of 38 of the new video security cameras will be installed at Holton High School and six of the new video security cameras will be installed at the Holton Middle School.

A total of 12 of the new video security cameras will not be mounted at this time and will be available for special events, it was reported.

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder