Holton National bank being renamed

Girard National Bank has announced that it will change its name and all branch location names to GNBank on Monday, July 2.

Previously, branch locations, including Holton National Bank, operated under individual trade names.

There are no ownership or bank structure changes occurring other than the change in the bank’s name, it was reported.

Use of a single brand will allow GNBank to serve its customers better through a common name at all of its banking facilities, bank official said.

The name change will simplify a customer’s ability to conduct transactions at any GNBank location, without any disruption to customers’ banking services.

