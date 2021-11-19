Holton man dies in car-pedestrian accident

A Holton man died from injuries received in a car-pedestrian accident that occurred Friday evening along U.S. Highway 75 near the southern edge of Holton, Police Chief Steve Frederick said.

Jimmy A. Robbins, 77, was struck by a car, apparently while attempting to cross the highway that evening, and later died from injuries received in the accident, which Chief Freder­ick said remains under investigation.

At about 6:40 p.m. Friday, Holton police officers and Jackson County sheriff’s officers responded to a re­port of a car-pedestrian accident along U.S. 75 in front of the Red Roof Inn. Officers arrived at the scene of the accident to find Robbins lying on the pavement.

According to Chief Frederick, Robbins was struck by a southbound 2012 BMW driven by Herbert Hisel, 49, of Overland Park. Hisel stopped at the scene of the accident, Freder­ick said.

Robbins was taken by Jackson County EMS with life-threatening injuries to Stormont-Vail Regional Medical Center in Topeka, where he later died.

