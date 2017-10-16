Holton, JH enrollments up, RV down; FTE increases everywhere

Enrollment numbers (for grades pre-K through 12) are up at Jackson Heights and Holton school districts for the 2017-18 school year while Royal Valley experienced a small decrease in students.

The official headcount date to determine state aid was Sept. 20.

Each district will see a jump in full-time equivalency, or FTE, since, for the first time, kindergarten students are now counted as a full FTE instead of .5 FTE. Pre-K students are not counted as full FTE students.

Total weighted FTE is used to determine state funding for each district, and after Senate Bill 19 was passed last summer, base state aid per pupil has been set at $4,006.

If a district’s current enrollment numbers have dropped, districts are allowed to use the enrollment numbers from the prior year or second prior year (whichever is higher) for FTE counts.

The headcount for Holton USD 336 this year is 1,140 students, which is an increase of 21 students from last year. During the 2015-16 school year, the district had 1,085 students enrolled.

Holton’s FTE for the 2017-18 school year has been set at 1,090, which is an increase of 53 students.

Jackson Heights’ headcount has been set at 409 students, which is an increase of 15 students from the 2016-17 school year.

Headcount at Royal Valley for the current school term is 804 students, which is down from 33 students from last year. During the 2015-16 school year, the district’s headcount was 841 students.

