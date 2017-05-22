Holton High School says goodbye to 83 seniors

During Saturday evening’s Holton High School graduation ceremony, HHS Principal Rod Wittmer solemnly announced the names of 83 members of the Class of 2017 who were receiving their diplomas.

But as he was announcing one name — that of his daughter, Emma — Wittmer began to choke up.

“It was kind of difficult,” said Wittmer, who also witnessed the graduation of his son, Tel, during Saturday’s commencement cere­mony. “But I’m proud of them.”

As class president and opening speaker Natalie Wareham reminded those present in the HHS new gym for the ceremony, the event was “the culmination of four years of learning, growing, laughing and even sometimes crying together.” But more importantly, Wareham said, the ceremony is “a launching point for the rest of our lives.”

Summa cum laude graduates Kylie Hulse-Nelson and Eduardo Bertulfo also addressed the crowd on Saturday, reminding their fellow graduates to go forward without hesitation and remember that nothing is “set in stone.”

