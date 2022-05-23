Holton High School named one of state's top schools

Good news that Holton High School has been ranked 20th best in the state of Kansas this year by the U.S. News And World Report national magazine was tempered at the school board meeting here Monday night by the news that the district’s audited student (FTE) full time equivalency total was down 41 students over the last two years, which will negatively impact state aid for the new school term.

Last year, Holton High School was ranked 41st best high school in the state by the same national magazine. Schools are reportedly ranked on their students’ performance on state-required tests, graduation rates and how well the schools prepare students for college.

An overview of the high school’s state ranking stated that, at Holton High, students have the opportunity to take (AP) advanced placement coursework and exams. The AP participation rate at Holton High is 39 percent. The total minority enrollment is 17 percent and 35 percent of the students are considered economically disadvantaged.

The top 20 high schools in the state this year, ranked by the national magazine, are as fol1ows - 1) Sumner Academy (Kansas City), 2) Blue Valley North (Overland Park, 3) Shawnee Mission East, 4) Olathe Northwest, 5) Blue Valley (Stilwell), 6) Blue Valley West (Overland Park), 7) Blue Valley Northwest (Overland Park), 8) Andover Central, 9) Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park).

10) Northwest Magnet (Wichita), 11) Lawrence Free State, 12) Rock Creek (St. George), 13) Mill Valley (Shawnee), 14) Manhattan, 15) Shawnee Mission South, 16) De Soto, 17) Andover, 18) Shawnee Mission Northwest, 19) Olathe North and 20) Holton.

In addition, Holton High School is ranked the top Topeka-area high school this year (No. 1) by the national magazine. Other top 10 high schools in the Topeka area were listed as follows - 2) Marais Des Cygnes, 3) Washburn Rural, 4) Jefferson West, 5) Shawnee Heights, 6) Valley Falls, 7) Jefferson County North, 8) Topeka, 9) Jackson Heights and 10) Perry-Lecompton.

