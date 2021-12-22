Holton Family Denistry under new ownership

Holton Family Dentistry is under new ownership and has a new principle provider, Dr. Gregory Cohen, DDS.

Dr. Marvin Heinbach and Dr. Jeff Larkin, both of Lawrence, recently purchased Holton Family Dentistry, which is now a part of a group of practices owned by the doctors in northeast Kansas.

“It’s been in the works for about a year,” Dr. Cohen said of the transition, which was finalized at the end of November.

Holton Family Dentistry is located at 208 W. Fourth St. and was established in Holton in 2010 when Dr. Benjamin Rutherford and Dr. Carrie Peterson acquired the practice from Dr. Jerry Young who was retiring at the time.

Dr. Cohen lives in north Topeka and serves as the principle provider for the practice. He serves patients Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with Dr. Heinbach serving patients on Mondays. The business is closed on Fridays.

Dr. Cohen has worked as a dentist in Topeka since 1993. Prior to that, he was a dentist with the U.S. Air Force.

A native of Kansas City, Dr. Cohen was initially encouraged to attend dental school by his sister, who was a dental hygienist.

“I was accepted to vet school and dental school the same year, but I chose dental school,” he said. “I’m glad I did, and I’ve never looked back.”

In addition to general dentistry, Dr. Cohen specializes in implant restoration, extractions and root canals.

Now that Holton Family Dentistry has been acquired by a dental group, other specialized services will now be available by other providers in that group.

In fact, patients may see some other friendly faces in the office if Dr. Cohen or Dr. Heinbach happen to be out.

“It’s a new change and a new challenge for me, but it’s a challenge that I look forward to,” Dr. Cohen said of his new position.

Dr. Cohen said he’s no stranger to Holton and Jackson County.

“We’ve always come up here for the restaurants,” Dr. Cohen said of Holton. “I love the small-town atmosphere. I really enjoy the drive to work every day.”

He and his fiancée, Maggie, enjoy spending time with his three sons and their families, which includes five grandsons. He likes to read, garden and be outdoors. He’s also been known to swap book recommendations with his patients.

In addition to Dr. Cohen and Dr. Heinbach, the office includes two dental hygienists, two dental assistants and an officer manager.

The business is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Dr. Cohen and Dr. Heinbach are accepting new patients.

“I’ve enjoyed meeting my new patients, and I’m looking forward to meeting more,” he said. “I’m carrying on the same level of care, and I’m happy to take on where they left off.”