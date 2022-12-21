Holton Elementary School program

“Rudolph, with your nose so bright, won’t you guide my sleigh tonight?” That was the question that Holton Elementary School first-grader Kyle Pritchett (shown above, second from right), as Santa Claus, asked of “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” during his class’ performance of the song at its Christmas concert on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the Holton High School auditorium. Also shown in the photo above as reindeer, from left to right, are Kyler Phillips, Braxton Luthi, Liv Reinecke, Penelope Saxton and Harper Sowers.