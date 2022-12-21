Home / News / Holton Elementary School program
“Rudolph, with your nose so bright, won’t you guide my sleigh tonight?” That was the question that Holton Elementary School first-grader Kyle Pritchett (shown above, second from right), as Santa Claus, asked of “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” during his class’ performance of the song at its Christmas concert on Dec. 8 in the Holton High School auditorium. Also shown in the photo above as reindeer, from left to right, are Kyler Phillips, Braxton Luthi, Liv Reinecke, Penelope Saxton and Harper Sowers.

Holton Elementary School program

Wed, 12/21/2022 - 14:01 holtonadmin

“Rudolph, with your nose so bright, won’t you guide my sleigh tonight?” That was the question that Holton Elementary School first-grader Kyle Pritchett (shown above, second from right), as Santa Claus, asked of “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” during his class’ performance of the song at its Christmas concert on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the Holton High School auditorium. Also shown in the photo above as reindeer, from left to right, are Kyler Phillips, Braxton Luthi, Liv Reinecke, Penelope Saxton and Harper Sowers.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media