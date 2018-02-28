Holton Elementary expanding kindergarten enrollment

Holton Elementary School is expanding enrollment activities for students entering kindergarten in the fall, it has been reported.

The school is hosting a new Kindergarten Parent Night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 8, for parents who will have an incoming kindergartener in the fall of 2018, according to Suzie Conger of Holton Elementary School.

“What we used to do was have a kindergarten screening and parents would make a 20-minute appointment and we would run kids through different stations and assess them,” Conger said. “We only touched base with the parents once. The whole district is concentrating on making relationships with our parents and this affords us more opportunities to do that.”

