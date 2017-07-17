Holton dog park ribbon-cutting set for Aug. 5
Holton-area residents have been visiting Dogwood Park, the new dog park at Holton’s Countryside Park, even though the new canine recreation area is “not officially open,” according to Holton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Reichle.
However, an official “grand opening” event has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the canine recreation area, Reichle said, and the public is invited to enjoy the park and honor the Holton resident whose donation made the dog park possible.
“It’s been a long time coming with the weather,” Reichle said of Dogwood Park. “It’s been tough getting in and out of there, but we think this is something the community’s going to be proud of.”
The new dog park is being dedicated in memory of Judy Hann, who donated more than $120,000 for the park’s construction, and Reichle said a sign will be unveiled at the dog park in honor of her and her dog, Rocky.
