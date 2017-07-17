Holton dog park ribbon-cutting set for Aug. 5

Holton-area residents have been visiting Dogwood Park, the new dog park at Holton’s Countryside Park, even though the new canine recreation area is “not officially open,” ac­cording to Holton Parks and Rec­reation Director Mike Reichle.

However, an official “grand opening” event has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the canine recreation area, Reichle said, and the public is invited to enjoy the park and honor the Holton resident whose donation made the dog park possible.

“It’s been a long time coming with the weather,” Reichle said of Dogwood Park. “It’s been tough getting in and out of there, but we think this is something the commu­nity’s going to be proud of.”

The new dog park is being dedi­cated in memory of Judy Hann, who donated more than $120,000 for the park’s construction, and Reichle said a sign will be unveiled at the dog park in honor of her and her dog, Rocky.

