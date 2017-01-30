Holton Country Mart to close after 28 years

The Holton Country Mart grocery store is closing.

A display ad on page 4 of this edition from Country Mart thanks the community “for 28 great years” and says “it’s hard to go but the clock says it’s time.”

New store hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The store is now offering 20 percent off on all of its inventory.

Kent Conwell and Fred Biesmeyer, both of Topeka, own the store through their Cbc corporation. They also own two other grocery stores in the Topeka area.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.