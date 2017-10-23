Holton Community Theatre receives $10K donation

The Holton Community Theatre recently received a $10,000 donation from the Chris and Carrie Holliday family.

A check was presented to Shannon Wittmer, HCT creative director, during the Oct. 14 performance of “The Treasure Of Shiver River” at Penny’s.

“It is our desire to purchase our own property someday, which will serve as the Holton Community Theatre,” Wittmer said. “We hope that this tremendous donation will get others thinking about donating to our Forever Home Fund.”

Chris and Carrie Holliday live in Soldier, and they have three sons, Jackson, Gage and Grayson.

Carrie has acted in several of HCT’s productions, and the financial gift was given in memory of the Hollidays’ daughter, Ellis Grace Holliday.

The Ellis Grace Play Place will be set up in conjunction with the new community theatre location once additional funds are raised.

