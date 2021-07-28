Holton Community Theatre to present "Willy Wonka"

Holton Community Theatre will present the musical “Willy Wonka” during two weekends this summer featuring a cast of more than 30 adults and kids.

“I was looking for something that had a fairly big cast that really showcased the kids,” said Shannon Wittmer, HCT director. “I really liked the script because I thought our stage could accommodate the cast. I also liked the music, and there aren’t any huge dance numbers.”

Dinner theatre performances will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 and Aug. 7, and matinee performances will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8, at HCT, which is located in the former Central school building at 415 New Jersey Ave.

The musical is based on the Roald Dahl book “Charlie And The Chocolate Factory” and the subsequent film “Willy Wonka & The Cholcolate Factory” starring Gene Wilder.

The story follows several children, including Charlie Bucket, who find “Golden Tickets” hidden in “Wonka Bars” and win a tour of Willy Wonka’s secretive candy factory.

“A lot of the cast is familiar with the book or one of the movie versions,” Wittmer said. “I have purposefully not watched any of them recently because we want to bring a fresh take to it.”

The production features more than 20 musical numbers, including “Pure Imagination,” “Golden Age Of Chocolate,” “The Candy Man,” “I Eat More!,” “Think Positive,” “I See It All On TV” and “I’ve Got A Golden Ticket.”

The cast includes actors from Jackson County, Topeka and Onaga. Former Holton High School music teacher Randall Bond is playing the title character, and his son, Jackson, is playing Charlie Bucket.

“They are both doing a great job with the parts,” Wittmer said. “It’s been a blessing to have some new cast members join us this time.”

Cast members include Randall Bond (Willy Wonka), Nathaniel Haislip (Candy Man), Becca Robertson (Phiona Trout), Jackson Bond (Charlie Bucket), Charlie White (Mr. Bucket), Naomi Halbleib (Mrs. Bucket), Shannacy Schimmel (Grandma Josephine), Carol Totten (Grandma Georgina).

Travis Henry (Grandpa Joe), Rhett Totten (Grandpa George), Pierson Cyphers (James), Zoe Schuetz (Matilda), Logan Heineken (Augustus Gloop), Carrie Kahle (Mrs. Gloop), Lily Kimberlin, Brynn Schmille and Katelyn Bond (Chorus of Cooks).

Madeline Heineken (Veruca Salt), Chris Heineken (Mr. Salt), Daniel Corona-Maciel (Mike Teavee), Jean Ryan (Ms. Teavee), Ryen Valberg (Violet Beauregarde), Kisha Patterson (Mrs. Beauregarde).

Katelyn Bond, Maggie Emmertt, Charlotte Bear, Dominic Lancaster and Isabel Tinney (Oompa-Loompas).

Olyvia Kimberlin, Brayden Schmille, Tylie Bienhoff, Katelyn Bond, Maggie Emmertt, Charlotte Bear, Dominic Lancaster and Isabel Tinney (kids).

Beth Kahle, Abigail Hesed, Lila Brock, Skyler Schrick and Lakin Patterson (squirrels).

This is the first summer production at HCT’s new facility.

“We have our sound set up. We’ll have a good set and costumes. It should be a fun time,” Wittmer said.

Tickets are now on sale for “Willy Wonka,” and they can be purchased at Denison State Bank in Holton or online at www.holtonrecommunitytheatre.org. Dinner theatre tickets are $30 a piece, and matinee tickets are $15.

