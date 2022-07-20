Holton Community Theatre to present "Shrek The Musical"

Holton Community Theatre will present “Shrek The Musical” this month, as well as host two special events this weekend.

Director Shannon Wittmer said the musical features both adults and children, and the cast features more than 30 people.

The musical, based on the movie of the same name, follows green ogre Shrek, played by Nathan Short, and Princess Fiona, played by Skye Reid.

“It’s not just like the movie,” Wittmer said. “It starts in the beginning showing how, when he was little, Shrek was on his own and how Fiona was placed in a tower by her parents.”

The performance features a variety of original songs and a host of fairy-tale characters, such as Pinocchio, the Three Little Pigs, Peter Pan and more.

“It’s should be a lot of fun,” Wittmer said. “We have a lot of good talent.”

The musical will be performed at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23 and July 29 and 30, and will include a dinner.

Matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 and July 31.

Tickets are $35 for the dinner performances and $15 for the matinees. All tickets can be purchased online at www.holtoncommunitytheatre.org

The dinner is being catered by Engroff Catering, and the menu includes strawberry salad, pork loin medallions, roasted potatoes, glazed carrots and a roll with butter. Mad Eliza’s is providing a Shrek-themed cupcake for dessert.

Members of the cast include Nathan Short (Shrek), Jayme Green (Donkey), Skye Reid (Fiona), Chris Heineken (Lord Farquaad), Alisha Bolz (Dragon), Carrie Kahle (Mama Ogre), Brett Nelson (Papa Ogre), Jackson Joiner (Young Shrek/Puss in Boots), Casey Patterson (King Harold/Papa Bear), Kisha Patterson (Queen Lillian/Mama Bear), Zoe Schuetz (Young Fiona), Madeline Heineken (Teenage Fiona).

Jill Leon (Pinocchio), Dominic Lancaster (Big Bad Wolf/Duloc Greeter), Beth Kahle (Gingy), Owen Morris, Molly Allen and Mac Emert (Three Little Pigs), Julia Keling (Baby Bear), Rowan Patterson (White Rabbit), Lilly Kimberlin (Sugar Plum Fairy), Becca Robertson (Witch).

Kaylee Boyce (Fairy Godmother), Lyv Kimberlin (Peter Pan), Kizzy Black (Ugly Duckling), Charlotte Bear (Humpty Dumpty), Dawson Patterson (Mad Hatter), Alannah Boyce (Elf), Justin Fluke (Pied Piper), Brayden Schmille (Dwarf).

Alisha Bolz, Lilly Kimberlin and Becca Robertson (Three Blind Mice - showgirls), Brayden Schmille, Carlin Hilliard, Julie Wellman, Madeline Heineken, Zoe Schuetz, Jill Leon and Stella Kennedy (Duloc performers).

Madeline Heineken, Stella Kennedy, Zoe Schuetz and Julie Wellman (Tap Dancing Rats), Stephanie Allen, Brayden Schmille, Madeline Heineken, Zoe Schuetz, Carlin Hilliard, Julie Wellman and Stella Kennedy (Happy Villagers), Austin Zeller, Brayden Schmille and Dominic Lancaster (Knights).

Brett Nelson (Thelonious), Austin Zeller (Captain of the Guard) and Brayden Schmille and Carlin Hilliard (Guards).