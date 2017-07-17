Holton Community Theatre to present 'Best Christmas Pageant'

Holton Community Theatre is celebrating Christmas in July as it will present two performances of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” next weekend.

The musical comedy will be staged at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, and at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, at the Holton High School auditorium.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is based on a children’s book with the same name that was written in 1971 by Barbara Robinson. The book was adapted into a play and a television movie.

In 2016, Jahnna Beecham and Malcom Hillgartner adapted “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” into a musical.

The story centers on a church Christmas pageant that is overrun by the Herdmans, a family of delinquent children.

