Holton Community Theatre to present "Annie"

Mon, 06/25/2018 - 17:00 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

The Holton Community Theatre will present “Annie” on Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15, at the Holton High School auditorium.  

The feel-good musical about an optimistic orphan in search of a family will star Maggie Davis as Annie and Brett Nelson as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, a billionaire who invites Annie into his home to improve his own image. Annie longs to find her true parents, and Warbucks announces a search and a reward for them during the family-friendly show.  

The Saturday performance will be at 7 p.m. and the Sunday performance is set for 3 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door and are $5 for school-aged children through adult. Young children will be admitted for free.

“This is the largest cast that I have worked with, and what’s exciting about this cast is that we have grade school-aged students, high school students and adults involved in this production,” said Shannon Wittmer, director. 

