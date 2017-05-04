Home / News / Holton Community Theatre group is growing: Wittmer
Front row, from left: Emma Wittmer, MacKenzie Bell, Jacob Spalding with Jackson Bond (helper), Shannon Wittmer, Carolyn McKee and Carrie Holliday. Back row, from left: Inga Kelly, Joe Kelly, Travis Henry, Elizabeth Gerhardt, Mallory Jacobs, Dyann Parks, Alicia Spalding, Chris Heineken, Jennifer Shaw, Bruce Shaw, Randy Bond, Justin Fluke and Carolyn Cochren. Not pictured are Ian McAsey, Brody Harshaw and Don Brees. (Photo by David Powls)

Holton Community Theatre group is growing: Wittmer

Wed, 04/05/2017 - 16:54 holtonadmin
By David Powls

The Holton Community Theatre group has now produced four plays, one musical and two children’s musicals here.

The latest production called “The 9 Worst Breakups of All Time,” was staged last weekend on Saturday and Sunday at Penny’s on the west side of the Town Square.

 The goal of the community theatre group is to try and do two community plays each year and one children’s musical each summer.

Shannon Wittmer, director and cast member in the latest production, said “The 9 Worst Breakups of All Time” went very well.

“I was extremely pleased with both performances,” Wittmer said. “We had set up practices a little differently since this was such a large group and since there were so many scenes, so it was trial and error. Overall we had only five practices, three of which were whole group.”

