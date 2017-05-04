Holton Community Theatre group is growing: Wittmer

The Holton Community Theatre group has now produced four plays, one musical and two children’s musicals here.

The latest production called “The 9 Worst Breakups of All Time,” was staged last weekend on Saturday and Sunday at Penny’s on the west side of the Town Square.

The goal of the community theatre group is to try and do two community plays each year and one children’s musical each summer.

Shannon Wittmer, director and cast member in the latest production, said “The 9 Worst Breakups of All Time” went very well.

“I was extremely pleased with both performances,” Wittmer said. “We had set up practices a little differently since this was such a large group and since there were so many scenes, so it was trial and error. Overall we had only five practices, three of which were whole group.”

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.