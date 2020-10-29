Holton Community Hospital to Require Medical-Grade Masks for Staff

Holton Community Hospital will require all personnel to wear medical-grade masks beginning today (Wednesday), CEO Carrie Saia reported.

Saia said the decision was made based off current Kansas Department of Health and Environment data showing an increase in test positivity rates over the previous two-week period, coupled with the rise in positive cases. Patients and visitors will still be allowed to wear cloth masks.

“We believe given the current upward trend of positive cases and the county’s positivity rate of 13.42 percent for the preceding two-week period, it is imperative for our organization to require a heightened level of mask usage,” Saia said.

Saia said the organization developed an internal plan several months ago designed specifically to address issues for additional safety practices in preparation for increased community spread of the virus and to allow the organization to safely operate.

“We now consider the county to be in a “yellow or moderate” risk level (10 percent to 14.99 percent) based off the current positivity rate. We will continue to implement this phase until the county’s positivity rate falls below 10 percent for a two-week consecutive period,” Saia said.

Saia noted the plan also addresses staffing, additional personal protective equipment requirements for each department and visitation guidelines.

“By taking this action, we continue to be ready to safely provide services to our community,” said Dr. Malia Warner, chief of medical staff. “Further protecting our staff during this time of higher prevalence will help us mitigate the risk of infection and exposure to our staff. We know many in our community are not seeking care when needed. It is important for you to feel safe entering our facility and this will provide an additional level of safety.”

If you are experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19, please call your medical provider. Calling ahead of time allows healthcare workers to screen patients and lessen the possible exposure within a facility.

Please continue to follow CDC guidelines and wear a cloth mask in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing.

“It is important we continue to work together to slow the spread of this virus,” Saia said.