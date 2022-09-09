Holton Community Hospital details progress in annual report

Holton Community Hospital recently released its 2021 annual report, which highlights the efforts of hospital administrators and staff to continue to provide quality and excellence in healthcare, it was reported.

“It was a year of staying true to our mission of excelling in providing compassionate care as we were awarded several national patient satisfaction awards,” said Carrie Saia, HCH CEO. “We are extremely proud of our 2021 accomplishments as outlined in our annual report. As guided by our recent Community Needs Assessment and our own strategic plan, we continue to look for ways to improve access to healthcare, work with community partners on a variety of issues, including adequate housing and child care resources, and collaborating with other area hospitals to provide 24/7 general surgery coverage.”

The 2021 annual report highlights key equipment purchases, awards, patient success stories, quality achievements, the hospital’s current Community Needs Assessment and strategic plan and employee milestones.

New equipment acquired by the hospital in 2021 included a digital 3D mammography machine, a bone density scanning machine and a multi-purpose digital radiography system with fluoroscopy.

Some additional purchases included an anesthesia machine, new surgical table, ultrasound machine, video laryngoscopy device, ICU medical infusion pumps and an automated CPR machine.

“Our mission to provide compassion and excellence in healthcare has been instrumental in guiding our decisions as an organization during the past year,” Saia said.” “As we were completing our extensive expansion project and planning for the unknown during the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m proud to say our organization has stayed true to its course of excelling in compassionate care for a healthier community. This is reflected in the multiple patient satisfaction awards as an organization we have received for efforts during this past year. We are very blessed as an organization for the team of individuals who work here and truly care for the patients they serve.”

HCH received the RestorixHealth Patient Satisfaction Award in 2021. RestorixHealth specializes in the development and management of wound healing centers. Recipients of the Patient Satisfaction Award have met or achieved a patient satisfaction score of 96 percent or higher.

The hospital also received the Top 20 Critical Access Hospital award for best practice in patient satisfaction.

